Susac (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Susac hasn't seen game action for Indianapolis since June 3, and the reason for his placement on the shelf remains unclear.
