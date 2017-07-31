German was traded to the Pirates on Monday along with Oneil Cruz for LHP Tony Watson, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
German got back on track after struggling mightily with the Low-A Great Lakes last season (7.45 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 19.1 innings). He's compiled a 1.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 33 innings for the Loons this season, notching seven saves in eight opportunities in the process. The 21-year-old will likely report to Low-A West Virginia.
