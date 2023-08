Pittsburgh transferred Perdomo (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

Perdomo was placed on the 15-day IL this past Sunday due to left elbow discomfort and is now officially done for the remainder of the 2023 season. Rob Zastryzny will fill the vacated 40-man roster spot as he joins the Pirates' bullpen ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Cubs.