The Pirates placed Perdomo on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Perdomo presumably picked up the injury during his most recent relief appearance in the Pirates' 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Friday, when he was touched up for two earned runs on three hits and one walk while retiring two batters. The Pirates could send Perdomo in for additional tests on his elbow to determine if he's dealing with anything more than soreness, but the southpaw will be on the shelf for at least the next two weeks. Right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta (back) was brought back from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.