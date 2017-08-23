Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Sanchez has been a decent bullpen option for for Indianapolis this season. He's pitched 55.1 innings over 39 games, during which he's built a 3.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Additionally, he's managed to strike out 65 batters in that time. He'll likely be used in low-leverage situations for the Pirates. In a corresponding move Edgar Santana was optioned to Indianapolis.