Alford (wrist) swung a bat Sunday and Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Alford was hit by a pitch Saturday, but the fact that he's already able to do some baseball activities seemingly bodes well for his recovery. He's pushing for a roster spot this spring or even a starting role and has been stating his case quite well, going 5-for-13 with a pair of homers.
