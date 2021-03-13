Alford exited Saturday's spring game against the Yankees with right wrist discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Alford left the game in the top of the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch, and the team has initially diagnosed him with wrist discomfort. He'll be further examined by the Pirates' medical staff, and a better idea of the severity of the injury could be known once he's spent some time with the team doctors.
