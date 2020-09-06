Alford left Saturday's game against the Reds in the top of the third inning with an apparent right arm injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Alford attempted to haul in a Tucker Barnhart home run in center field, but he crashed into the wall and was unable to continue. Alford's status will be updated further when more details are available.
