Alford exited Saturday's spring game against the Yankees in the top of the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch on his right arm, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Alford struck out in his first at-bat Saturday but was hit by a Corey Kluber pitch during his second plate appearance. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known, and it's unclear whether the 26-year-old will miss additional time due to the injury.
