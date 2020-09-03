Alford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.
Alford got his first start in a Pirates uniform and delivered a solo home run in the seventh inning off Ryan Tepera. Once a top prospect, Alford is still fighting for a role with his new club and is currently penciled into a depth role in the outfield.
