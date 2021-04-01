Alford will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs.
The reward for beating out Dustin Fowler, Brian Goodwin and Jared Oliva in spring training is a chance to face Kyle Hendricks at Wrigley Field. The 26-year-old hit .250 in 36 at-bats with two homers and two stolen bases in Grapefruit League action. His 3:14 BB:K throws up a caution flag and it will be interesting to see whether he can maintain a decent batting average -- he's hit .265 in the minors -- in order for fantasy owners to take advantage of his power and speed package.
