Pirates' Anthony Alford: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alford is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.
Alford has started the season 0-for-7 with five strikeouts, though he's at least reached base three times via walks. Dustin Fowler gets the nod in center field Monday.
