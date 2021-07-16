Alford (wrist) recently returned to action for Triple-A Indianapolis, starting in games Tuesday and Wednesday while going 4-for-10 with a solo home run.
Dating back to June 24, Alford has appeared in just four games with Indianapolis while managing a wrist injury and then experiencing a setback shortly after returning to action earlier this month. His latest absence lasted about two weeks, but his ability to start in back-to-back games earlier this week implies that he's healthy again. After being designated for assignment earlier this season, Alford no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, which could hurt his chances of receiving a promotion back to Pittsburgh.
