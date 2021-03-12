Alford went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBI against Baltimore on Thursday.

He also scored on a wild pitch with an aggressive display of base running and made a diving grab in left-center field. Alford's best day in the Grapefruit League came at an opportune time, as he is battling both Brian Goodwin and Dustin Fowler for the starting job in center field. After Thursday's performance, the 26-year-old is likely in the driver's seat.