Alford went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in an 8-2 win over the Cubs.

He's hitless in 15 at-bats with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Fowler and fellow center fielder, Dustin Fowler, have struggled so mightily that there's a chance the team could shift Bryan Reynolds from left to center and put hot-hitting Phillip Evans into the outfield mix. Alford has slumped offensively since the first week of spring training and it remains to be seen how much time he'll be given to turn things around.