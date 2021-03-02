Alford (elbow) said his injury continues to improve, even though he served as the team's designated hitter Monday against Toronto, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He threw long toss up to 150 feet Monday and says his arm "felt just as good as it did before" the injury. Alford is presumably competing against Brian Goodwin for the starting job in center field. Both players are out of options. Alford homered against his former organization Monday.