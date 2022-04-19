The Pirates shifted Alford's (wrist) rehab assignment from Low-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Alford will continue his rehab in Indianapolis after he went 3-for-7 with a home run and a double across his two games with Bradenton. The Pirates will likely want Alford to play in at least two games for Indianapolis as he looks to make up for the at-bats he lost during the spring, but assuming he incurs no setbacks with his right wrist, he could be back from the 10-day injured list at some point over the weekend. Once activated from the IL, Alford should challenge one of Ben Gamel or Cole Tucker for a near-everyday role in the Pittsburgh outfield.