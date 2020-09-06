The Pirates placed Alford on the 45-day injured list with a fractured right elbow.
Alford attempted to rob a home run in Saturday's contest and hurt his elbow after slamming into the wall. While already diagnosed, this move officially ends Alford's season. He had gotten fairly regular at-bats since joining Pittsburgh on Tuesday and had collected three hits while slugging one home run and driving in four.
