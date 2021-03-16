Alford (wrist) was able to complete a full workout Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Alford looks like he should soon be ready to rejoin the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup after he exited a game against the Yankees last weekend when he was struck on the wrist by a pitch. The 26-year-old is vying for a spot on the PIrates' Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder.

More News