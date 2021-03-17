Alford (wrist) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.
Alford missed a few days after taking a pitch off his wrist Saturday, but he got in a full workout Tuesday and is ready to get back on the field. He will start in center field Wednesday, and depending how the Pirates align their outfield, he could do the same on Opening Day.
