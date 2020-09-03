Alford will bat seventh and play center field Thursday afternoon against the Cubs.
The Pirates will give him another go after the waiver-wire pickup crushed a home run Wednesday. Alford has a golden opportunity for a fresh start with Pittsburgh, especially with former Toronto executive Ben Cherington now serving as the Pirates' general manager.
