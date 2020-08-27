Alford was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Alford, once a top prospect, has struggled during his limited big-league opportunities, hitting .155 with a 40 percent strikeout rate across parts of four seasons (46 games). If he ever gets a chance at more consistent playing time with his new team, the athletic outfielder could prove to be a fantasy asset.