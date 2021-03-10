Alford went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Recovering from an elbow injury, Alford played center field for just the second time this spring. He's competing for the starter's job in center and is out of options. Brian Goodwin can be optioned to Triple-A, while the recently acquired Dustin Fowler is also out of options. Alford looked good for four games last season before fracturing his right elbow. If he's healthy, then there's a good chance he'll at least break camp with the team.