Alford (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Monday's spring game against the Blue Jays.
The Pirates have eased Alford into workouts this spring after a broken arm cut short his 2020 campaign, and he is still being limited to hitting only, as he will serve as the designated hitter Monday. However, he is able to freely swing a bat, and he should return to the field at some point in the near future.
