Alford is expected to open the season as the Pirates' primary center fielder after the team reassigned Brian Goodwin to minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Dustin Fowler is also expected to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster and lingers as a potential threat to poach playing time in center field, but Alford is in the driver's seat at the position after slashing .281/.343/.874 with two home runs and one stolen base across 32 at-bats during the Grapefruit League. Alford's body of work over a slightly larger sample of regular-season action in the majors is less impressive (.529 OPS in 88 plate appearances), but his ability to steal bases and his status as a projected everyday player should make him worthy of rostering in NL-only leagues.