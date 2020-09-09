Alford underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right elbow and will be a full participant in spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Alford hit .214 with two home runs, three steals and an 8:1 K:BB in 28 MLB at-bats prior to suffering the fracture. His two home runs came over his final eight games. The Pirates have a somewhat unsettled outfield depth chart heading into 2021, so while Alford will have a chance to earn playing time, he will be competing with a host of other hungry young players, some of whom have not yet debuted, like Jared Oliva and Travis Swaggerty.
