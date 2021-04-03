Alford is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Dustin Fowler will get his first start of the season in center field against righty Jake Arrieta. Alford and Fowler may have a fairly even playing time split in center field early this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Should be primary center fielder•
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Returns to lineup•
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Puts in full workout•
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Able to swing•
-
Pirates' Anthony Alford: Team confident injury not serious•