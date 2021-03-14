General manager Ben Cherington is hopeful the team "dodged a bullet" in regards to the wrist injury Alford suffered Saturday, AT&T SportsNet reports.

Speaking during Sunday's television broadcast, Cherington sounded positive that Alford will by okay. "Looks like a contusion, he's sore today but no signs of anything more than a contusion," the general manager said. "We'll just let that calm down and hopefully he feels better the next couple days and gets back in there." Alford has five hits, including two homers, in 13 Grapefruit League at-bats. Brian Goodwin and Dustin Fowler will continue to see action in center field with Alford out.