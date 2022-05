Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Banda (illness) was able to complete a simulated game earlier in the weekend, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Facing hitters without issue represents a step forward for Banda, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday after developing pneumonia. The Pirates are hopeful that the 28-year-old lefty will be able to return from the IL at some point during their six-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Detroit.