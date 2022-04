The Pirates placed Banda on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a non-COVID-19-related viral illness, retroactive to April 23.

Unless Banda later tests positive for the coronavirus and reverts to the COVID-19 IL, he'll have to miss at least 10 days while he recovers from his current ailment. The Pirates called up fellow lefty reliever Sam Howard from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Banda in the bullpen.