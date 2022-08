Solometo has a 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 29.1 innings so far for Single-A Bradenton this year.

He's appeared in nine games, starting five of them. A second-round pick by the Pirates last year, Solometo's big frame (he's 6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and left-handedness offer intriguing long-term upside, but he has a long way to go in his development. He's off to a promising start, which may be enough to snatch him up in deeper dynasty formats.