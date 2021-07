The Pirates have selected Solometo with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A big, strong 6-foot-5 prep lefty from New Jersey, Solometo has an easy delivery that involves a big leg kick and long, repeatable arm action that draws comparisons to Madison Bumgarner. His high-spin mid-90s fastball is an easy plus pitch and his slider is another plus offering. Developing a reliable third pitch will be his top order of business in pro ball.