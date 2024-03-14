Solometo is recovering from a case of the flu and won't be available to pitch Thursday in the Pirates' Spring Breakout game against the Orioles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Solometo will miss out the opportunity to test himself against a group of the Orioles' elite hitting prospects after coming down with the illness earlier this week. The 21-year-old lefty was able to complete a side session Wednesday, so he shouldn't be too far away from returning to game action in minor-league spring training contests. Solometo is likely to open the 2024 campaign at Double-A Altoona, where he finished the 2023 season and with whom he posted a 4.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 51.2 innings.