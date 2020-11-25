The Pirates claimed Goudeau off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Goudeau, 28, reached the big leagues for the first time in 2020, making four appearances and giving up seven earned runs on 15 hits and two walks over 8.1 innings. He still has two minor-league options remaining, so the Pirates could stash him at Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the 2021 campaign if he can't win an Opening Day bullpen job.