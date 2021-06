Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Davis (elbow) would be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates cleared spots for Davis on the 40-man and 26-man rosters by placing pitcher Mitch Keller (heat-related illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old Davis has appeared in 55 games in the big leagues over the past three seasons, accruing a 5.66 ERA over 62 career innings out of the bullpen.