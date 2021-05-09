Davis (elbow) was assigned to Low-A Bradenton on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old suffered an elbow sprain in spring training and began the season on the 60-day injured list, but he appears to be in the final stages of his rehab work. Davis won't be eligible to be activated until the end of May.
