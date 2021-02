Davis dealt with offseason elbow soreness and won't be ready to pitch when spring games begin, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis has yet to be diagnosed with anything worse than soreness, so there's seemingly a chance he recovers in time to push for an Opening Day roster spot. It's never a good sign to see a pitch already battling injuries before camp begins, however, so a clear timeline for his return may not be available for some time.