Davis was placed on the COVID-19 injured list while he goes through the intake protocols, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Pirates from the Phillies last week, but he'll need to clear the protocols before officially joining his new team. Davis had a 6.53 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 20.2 innings last season and should fill a low-leverage role in Pittsburgh once he's on the roster.