Davis (elbow) has been throwing off flat ground from up to 120 feet, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Davis had been throwing from 90 feet last week, but he recently increased his throwing distance as he continues to recover from a left elbow sprain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume mound work, but the lefty's progress has been encouraging so far.
