The Pirates transferred Davis' (elbow) rehab assignment from Low-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The more challenging assignment is an indication the Pirates are pleased with the progress Davis has made in his recovery from the left elbow sprain that has kept him on the shelf since late February. Davis covered three innings over his two appearances with Bradenton, giving up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out six.