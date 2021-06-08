The Pirates optioned Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Davis suffered an elbow sprain during spring training that resulted in him missing the first two months of the regular season. The reliever was finally activated prior to Sunday's game against Miami and wound up tossing a perfect seventh inning on just seven pitches. Davis will return to Indianapolis for now, but is a strong candidate to return to the big leagues later this season. Mitch Keller was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding roster move.