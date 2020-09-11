Davis (not injury related) was recalled by the Pirates on Friday.
Davis was on the taxi squad recently after undergoing COVID-19 intake protocols, but he'll join the Pirates' bullpen for the first time since being traded from the Phillies. The southpaw will take the place of Tyler Bashlor (back) in the bullpen. Davis made four appearances for the Phillies to begin the season, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings. He should take on a low-leverage role for the Pirates.
