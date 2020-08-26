Davis was traded from the Phillies to the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Davis was designated for assignment by the Phillies earlier in the week before being shipped across Pennsylvania. The southpaw struggled across four appearances for Philadelphia prior to his release, allowing seven runs on 10 hits across three innings. Davis figures to fill a low-leverage relief role for the Pirates should he remain on the big-league roster.