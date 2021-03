Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Davis (elbow) has been throwing on flat ground from 90 feet, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Davis was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain early in spring training, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The southpaw will miss the first few months of the season but could appear in the majors once he's healthy after he made nine relief outings with the Phillies and Pirates in 2020.