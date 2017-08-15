Pirates' Austin Meadows: Activated from DL
Meadows (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
While Meadows' on-field performance has been troubling this year, perhaps the more troubling aspect of his 2017 campaign has been the time missed with a hamstring issue. Recall that he missed time with the same type of injury back in 2014 and 2016, and now he is developing a bit of a track record for soft tissue injuries. If he had not been injured and had been performing better than his current line indicates (.248/.313/.358), Meadows would be a prime candidate for a callup with Gregory Polanco hitting the DL, but as things stand, it seems unlikely that we see Meadows in the big leagues until sometime in 2018.
