Meadows went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

Meadows, a left-handed batter, touched up lefty Amir Garrett for the second time in the series. He's playing extremely well through six games at the big-league level, going 11-for-25 with three homers, two doubles and a stolen base. It sounds like he may have to head down once Starling Marte (oblique) is ready to return, but Meadows is looking worthy of a stash in most formats as we wait and see how this situation plays out.