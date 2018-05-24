Pirates' Austin Meadows: Another home run
Meadows went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Reds.
Meadows, a left-handed batter, touched up lefty Amir Garrett for the second time in the series. He's playing extremely well through six games at the big-league level, going 11-for-25 with three homers, two doubles and a stolen base. It sounds like he may have to head down once Starling Marte (oblique) is ready to return, but Meadows is looking worthy of a stash in most formats as we wait and see how this situation plays out.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Time in majors not guaranteed•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Records first major-league home run•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Two hits in MLB debut•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Officially promoted•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Joining big-league club Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...