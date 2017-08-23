Meadows (oblique) is expected to return to Triple-A Indianapolis' lineup in the near future, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Meadows is regarded as the top prospect in the Pittsburgh farm system, so it comes as no surprise that the team is erring on the side of caution with him. However, the 22-year-old entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner, so it would appear that his return to the lineup is close. Over 68 games with Indianapolis this season, Meadows has hit .242/.304/.349.