Pirates' Austin Meadows: Back in majors
Meadows was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Corey Dickerson (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move, but Meadows is not in Saturday's lineup. That said, Meadows will likely start against most righties in the short term, while Jordan Luplow starts in left field against lefties. Dickerson is reportedly dealing with a very mild strain and is eligible to return on Aug. 4. Meadows is hitting .279/.318/.394 with two home runs and 11 steals in 179 plate appearances at Triple-A, but is hitting .298/.333/.477 with five home runs and four steals in 162 plate appearances in the majors.
