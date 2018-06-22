Pirates' Austin Meadows: Collects three hits in loss
Meadows went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday 9-3 loss to Arizona.
The Pirates offense couldn't get too much going, but Meadows continues to rake at the MLB level. The 23-year-old rookie owns a stellar .340/.363/.598 triple-slash with five home runs in 97 at-bats this season, though he hasn't hit a long ball since June 2. As long as Meadows continues to get regular playing time, he should keep producing fantasy value.
