Meadows went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday 9-3 loss to Arizona.

The Pirates offense couldn't get too much going, but Meadows continues to rake at the MLB level. The 23-year-old rookie owns a stellar .340/.363/.598 triple-slash with five home runs in 97 at-bats this season, though he hasn't hit a long ball since June 2. As long as Meadows continues to get regular playing time, he should keep producing fantasy value.

