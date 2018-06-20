Pirates' Austin Meadows: Dealing with foot injury
Meadows, who struck out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday, is dealing with a sore foot, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He injured himself Sunday while fouling off a pitch at the plate and didn't play Monday. While it appears he's nearing a return to full health after participating in pregame drills Tuesday, the rookie's performance has lagged after a blazing start. Meadows is slashing .231/.286/.385 with one homer and no stolen bases in 56 plate appearances since May 30. The unusual four-man outfield rotation doesn't seem to be helping his development and it's still possible the 23-year-old is returned to Triple-A in the coming weeks.
